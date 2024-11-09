Qatar withdraws as key mediator of Gaza ceasefire talks

Qatar has reportedly withdrawn as a key mediator for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and warned Hamas that its Doha office "no longer serves its purpose."

Doha, Qatar - Qatar has withdrawn as a key mediator for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and warned that Hamas' Doha office "no longer serves its purpose," a diplomatic source told AFP on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on October 24, 2024.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on October 24, 2024.

"The Qataris informed both the Israelis and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"As a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose."

Qatar, with the US and Egypt, has been engaged in months of fruitless negotiations for a truce with hostage and prisoner releases.

The informed source said Qatar had already "notified both sides, Israel and Hamas as well as the US administration" of its decision.

"The Qataris conveyed to the US administration that they would be ready to re-engage in mediation when both sides... demonstrate a sincere willingness to return to the negotiating table," the source added.

