Joke of the Day for December 25, 2023: Get your funny on for Christmas Day
Merry Christmas! Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating one of the most beloved Christmas flicks of all time. Here's a lovely funny to celebrate Christmas Day.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's the best Christmas rom-com about bread?
Answer: Loaf Actually.
