Joke of the Day for December 25, 2023: Get your funny on for Christmas Day

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Merry Christmas! Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating one of the most beloved Christmas flicks of all time. Here's a lovely funny to celebrate Christmas Day.

Joke of the Day

Question: What's the best Christmas rom-com about bread?

Answer: Loaf Actually.

Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating Christmas Day!  © IMAGO / EntertainmentPictures

