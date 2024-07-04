Joke of the Night for July 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the 4th of July

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! After you check out some fireworks, here's a firecracker funny to end your day with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: What happened to the bakery that ran out of red, white, and blue desserts on July 4th?

Answer: It became un-pastry-otic.

Joke of the Night for July 4, 2024.
© Unsplash/Stephanie McCabe

