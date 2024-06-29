How to watch New York City's July 4th Macy's fireworks show

New York, New York - Every year, Macy's treats New York City to an awe-inspiring fireworks show for the Fourth of July. Here's how to watch the 48th annual Macy's fireworks spectacle for yourself!

People watch as fireworks explode over the Manhattan skyline during Macy's Independence Day fireworks display in New York City on July 4, 2023. © ADAM GRAY / AFP

This year's Macy's fireworks display will start at 8 PM on Thursday, July 4, and will go on for 25 minutes, firing off around 60,000 shells from water barges.

Notably, the show is returning to the Hudson River after launching fireworks over the East River for 11 years.

As such, make sure to head over to the West Side for dedicated public viewing areas managed by NYPD from West 14 Street to West 34 Street.

You can also spot the fireworks from New Jersey along the water or else stream the event on NBC & Peacock from 8 PM to 10 PM EST.

The show isn't necessarily just limited to fireworks, either.

For instance, Macy's 2023 July 4th show last year included illuminated drones that came together to form patriotic symbols like flags and even a huge spinning Statue of Liberty!