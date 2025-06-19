New York Pride parade pivots fundraising model as Trump scares off corporate donors

New York, New York - New York 's Pride parade , the highest-profile annual US LGBTQ+ gathering, is ramping up efforts to raise funds from individual community members, with corporate donations on the wane as Washington demonizes diversity .

New Yorkers celebrate during the annual Pride March into the West Village on June 30, 2024, in New York City. © Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following President Donald Trump's attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in both government and the private sector, several companies have canceled or curtailed their sponsorships of Pride parades this year.

NYC Pride's spokesman Kevin Kilbride said "just about 80% of the fundraising goal" for the city's largest Pride parade group had been met.

The parade itself will be held on June 29 and, according to organizers, could draw as many as two million attendees.

"That gap we're trying to fill with a community fundraising campaign. So in the middle of May, we launched a peer-to-peer campaign so folks can start their own fundraiser online, share it with their friends, and then have folks donate to that," he said.

The group was "wanting to lean a little bit more into individual giving and support from the community," he said.

The organization behind the annual parade, as well as several other community projects, said it raised "nearly $25,000 from almost 200 donors" in a matter of days.

In years past, flamboyant floats sponsored by large corporations have paraded down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue alongside those organized by community groups.

And while many will still participate, some have quietly cut back their commitments.

Muneer Panjwani, who runs Engage for Good, said, "There's been a massive pullback over the last year, specifically in corporations that have long supported Pride events that have decided not to support anyone."

Panjwani's organization connects companies to non-profits, and reports on the sums raised from "checkout giving" – where consumers are given the option of donating while paying for goods in a store.

"While companies are pulling away their philanthropic dollars at the top level, from the bottom up, consumers are saying, 'we still care about this issue,'" he said.