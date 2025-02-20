Trump hosts Black History Month event amid crackdown on diversity efforts

Washington DC - President Donald Trump was joined by golfer Tiger Woods for an event marking Black History Month Thursday – even as his crackdown on diversity programs has barred similar celebrations in some government departments.

"Welcome to the White House, and we proudly celebrate Black History Month," Trump told a cheering crowd of mainly Black guests at the event, which has become an annual tradition.

Trump thanked Black voters for their support in the 2024 presidential election, saying he had "more votes from black Americans than any Republican president ever."

When he talked about the possibility of running for a third term – which he is barred from doing under the Constitution – there were cheers of "four more years."

Woods, who was also at the White House for talks with Trump on repairing the golf world's divide between the PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, spoke only briefly to say it was an "honor to be with you."

The crowd, meanwhile, booed Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla when Trump introduced him, with attendees saying it was because of opposition to the pharma giant's Covid vaccine.

The glitzy event came as Trump's administration continues a crackdown launched since his inauguration a month ago on so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

At the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has banned the use of resources to mark months celebrating people of various ethnic backgrounds, including Black History Month.