How to watch New York City's LGBTQ+ Pride Parade 2024
New York, New York - New York City's annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade is coming up at the end of June! Here's how you can watch in person or remotely.
New York's beloved Pride March is happening on Sunday, June 30 with a start time of 11 am!
The event, which marks 55 years since the historic Stonewall Uprising, has the 2024 theme of "Reflect. Empower. Unite."
According to a press release from NYC Pride, "the theme was selected to highlight the importance of the NYC Pride March as the intersection for Queer liberation and joy."
NYC Pride Executive Director Sandra Perez explained to ABC News that "the NYC Pride March is how we combat all the negativity."
She continued, "This is the celebration that brings people from every borough in the city and all parts of the world together, in joy, to share the accomplishments, talents, and resilience of our community."
How to watch New York City Pride Parade 2024 in-person vs remotely
Per the MTA, New York City's 2024 Pride March route will begin at 25th Street and 5th Avenue, heading south down 5th Avenue and then west onto 8th Street.
The parade will cross over 6th Avenue, continuing down Christopher Street and passing the Stonewall National Monument before turning north onto 7th Avenue.
From there, the march will pass the New York City AIDS Memorial and finally end its route at 16th Street and 7th Avenue.
But what if you can't make it to NYC Pride in person? Never fear!
The march will be broadcast on ABC7NY.com, ABC News Live, and ABC-7 – or anywhere else you stream ABC.
Get ready, because Pride is on its way!
Cover photo: KENA BETANCUR / AFP