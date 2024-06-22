How to watch New York City's LGBTQ+ Pride Parade 2024

New York City's annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade is coming up at the end of June, and here's how you can watch it in person or remotely.

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - New York City's annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade is coming up at the end of June! Here's how you can watch in person or remotely.

New York City's annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade is coming up at the end of June, and here's how you can watch in person or remotely.
New York City's annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade is coming up at the end of June, and here's how you can watch in person or remotely.  © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

New York's beloved Pride March is happening on Sunday, June 30 with a start time of 11 am!

The event, which marks 55 years since the historic Stonewall Uprising, has the 2024 theme of "Reflect. Empower. Unite."

According to a press release from NYC Pride, "the theme was selected to highlight the importance of the NYC Pride March as the intersection for Queer liberation and joy."

Ukraine slams North Korea's support for Russia's "mass murder" of civilians
Ukraine conflict Ukraine slams North Korea's support for Russia's "mass murder" of civilians

NYC Pride Executive Director Sandra Perez explained to ABC News that "the NYC Pride March is how we combat all the negativity."

She continued, "This is the celebration that brings people from every borough in the city and all parts of the world together, in joy, to share the accomplishments, talents, and resilience of our community."

How to watch New York City Pride Parade 2024 in-person vs remotely

New York City Pride's 2024 event, which marks 55 years since the historic Stonewall Uprising, will be themed "Reflect. Empower. Unite."
New York City Pride's 2024 event, which marks 55 years since the historic Stonewall Uprising, will be themed "Reflect. Empower. Unite."  © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Per the MTA, New York City's 2024 Pride March route will begin at 25th Street and 5th Avenue, heading south down 5th Avenue and then west onto 8th Street.

The parade will cross over 6th Avenue, continuing down Christopher Street and passing the Stonewall National Monument before turning north onto 7th Avenue.

From there, the march will pass the New York City AIDS Memorial and finally end its route at 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud issues warning to Biden: "Genocide outweighs domestic policy"
Israel-Gaza War Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud issues warning to Biden: "Genocide outweighs domestic policy"

But what if you can't make it to NYC Pride in person? Never fear!

The march will be broadcast on ABC7NY.com, ABC News Live, and ABC-7 – or anywhere else you stream ABC.

Get ready, because Pride is on its way!

Cover photo: KENA BETANCUR / AFP

More on LGBTQ+: