How to watch New York City's LGBTQ+ Pride Parade 2024

New York, New York - New York City's annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade is coming up at the end of June! Here's how you can watch in person or remotely.

New York's beloved Pride March is happening on Sunday, June 30 with a start time of 11 am!

The event, which marks 55 years since the historic Stonewall Uprising, has the 2024 theme of "Reflect. Empower. Unite."

According to a press release from NYC Pride, "the theme was selected to highlight the importance of the NYC Pride March as the intersection for Queer liberation and joy."

NYC Pride Executive Director Sandra Perez explained to ABC News that "the NYC Pride March is how we combat all the negativity."

She continued, "This is the celebration that brings people from every borough in the city and all parts of the world together, in joy, to share the accomplishments, talents, and resilience of our community."