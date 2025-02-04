Hundreds of protesters march in New York against Trump's anti-trans policies

New York, New York - Hundreds of people protested in New York Monday against President Donald Trump's executive orders restricting treatment for transgender children, and reports that a local hospital group consequently canceled appointments for two trans youths.

Hundreds of people protest in New York City on February 3, 2025, against President Donald Trump’s executive order to restrict access to gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

A noisy crowd packed into Manhattan's St. Vartan park, in sight of a campus of NYU Langone Health which The New York Times reports canceled appointments of two trans children following Trump's decree.

"Protect trans futures," "don't capitulate to hate," and "break the silence" read the slogans on some of the banners brandished by the crowds of protesters, at least one of whom was detained by police, an AFP correspondent saw.

Last month, Trump issued a sweeping executive order requiring institutions receiving federal research or education grants to end forms of gender-affirming treatment for children under 19, and directed his incoming health secretary to do everything to end the practice.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," the policy reads.

Two 12-year-old children due to receive puberty-blocker implants at NYU Langone had their appointments canceled, with one parent recounting a doctor told them it was because of "the new administration," the Times reported.