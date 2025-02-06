NCAA follows Trump's lead with sweeping ban on transgender athletes

Washington DC - The governing body for US collegiate sports changed its policy for transgender athletes on Thursday, allowing only those assigned female at birth to compete in women's sports .

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has changed its policy on transgender athletes after President Donald Trump's executive order. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) move came one day after President Donald Trump issued an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from girls and women's sports.

The order allows federal agencies to deny funding to groups that do not consider birth-assigned genders in determining sex.

The NCAA comprises 1,100 colleges in all 50 states with more than 530,000 student-athletes.

"We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions," NCAA president Charlie Baker said in a statement.

"To that end, President Trump's order provides a clear, national standard."

Trump took a victory lap on social media, saying he had saved women's sports.

"Exciting news! Due to my Executive Order, which I proudly signed yesterday, the NCAA has officially changed their policy of allowing men in Women's Sports – IT IS NOW BANNED!" Trump posted.