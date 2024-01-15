World's five richest men have doubled their fortunes since 2020, report finds

Davos, Switzerland - The world's wealthiest five men have more than doubled their fortune since 2020, the charity Oxfam said on Monday, as it called on nations to resist the ultra-rich's influence over tax policy.

An Oxfam report has found that the world's five wealthiest individuals have increased their fortunes over twofold, while almost 5 billion people have gotten poorer (stock image). © 123RF/jezper

A report from the charity, published as the global elite hobnob at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, said their wealth rose from $405 billion in 2020 to $869 billion last year.



Yet since 2020, nearly 5 billion people worldwide have grown poorer, Oxfam said.

Billionaires are today $3.3 billion richer than they were in 2020, despite many crises devastating the world's economy since this decade began, including the Covid pandemic.

Oxfam's yearly report on inequality worldwide is traditionally released just before the forum opens on Monday in the Swiss Alpine resort.

The charity raised concerns over increasing global inequality, with the richest individuals and companies amassing greater wealth thanks to surging stock prices, but also significantly more power.

"Corporate power is used to drive inequality: by squeezing workers and enriching wealthy shareholders, dodging taxes, and privatising the state," Oxfam said.