Kyiv, Ukraine - The Russian armed forces saw their heaviest losses in Ukraine in November since the beginning of the war over two and a half years ago, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 45,720 soldiers were killed or wounded in November, including 2,030 soldiers in one day.

According to a daily updated count by the Ukrainian military, Russia's total losses since the beginning of the war now amount to over 742,000 killed and wounded. These figures cannot be independently verified.

Just a few weeks ago, Russia put the number of casualties suffered by Ukraine at over 906,000 dead and wounded.

This year alone, Ukraine has lost more soldiers than in the first two years of the war, the Russian defense ministry claimed.

As a rule, casualty figures in such conflicts cannot be independently verified. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv has yet released exact figures on their respective losses.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported, citing US military and intelligence sources, that at least 57,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed.