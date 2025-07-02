Trump administration makes big call on some shipments of military aid to Ukraine

Washington DC - The White House said Tuesday it is halting some key weapons shipments to Ukraine that were promised under the Biden administration for Kyiv's battle against the Russian invasion.

US President Donald Trump (r.) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 25, 2025. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Stopping the delivery of munitions and other military aid, including air defense systems, likely would be a blow to Ukraine as it contends with some of Russia's largest missile and drone attacks of the three-year-old war.

"This decision was made to put America's interests first following a DOD (Department of Defense) review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told AFP in an email.

The curtailment of military aid signals a possible shift in the priorities of President Donald Trump, who has pressed for Russia and Ukraine to speed up stalled peace talks.

The Pentagon review determined that stocks had become too low on some previously pledged munitions, and that some pending shipments now would not be sent, said a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity, according to Politico which first reported the halt of military aid.

"The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned – just ask Iran," Kelly said, making a reference to the recent US bombings and missile strikes against the Islamic republic's nuclear facilities.

