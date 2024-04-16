Russian launches more deadly airstrikes on eastern Ukraine as Zelensky pleads for unity

Lukyantsi, Ukraine - At least two people were killed in a Russian airstrike on the village of Lukyantsi in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine on Monday, bringing the death toll to at least six as the Kremlin's forces targeted the east.

Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian villages and cities in the east and south, including Sloviansk, killed at least six people. © Screenshot/X/@MamedovGyunduz

A further four people were injured in the attack, regional military administrator Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. Initial, unconfirmed reports said the guided bomb hit a school building.



Further south, Russian units shelled the city of Sloviansk, according to Ukrainian media. Two residential buildings were severely damaged by the impact of a short-range Grom missile. No information was initially available about any possible casualties.

That came after at least four people were killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Siversk as a result of Russian shelling, the regional governor said.

He called on Siversk's remaining residents to flee the city, which is located about six miles west of the front line. Siversk had a population of over 10,000 before the war.



Russia has declared the entire Donetsk region to be part of its territory, but only has partial control there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to claim the provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, which it has annexed on paper but which are not wholly occupied by Russia.