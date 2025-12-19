Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2025: Baby's infectious giggles steal the spotlight at sea lion show

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a baby attending a sea lion show at the Audubon Nature Institute completely steals the spotlight when her mom lifts her up to see the action.

In the clip, the sea lion gives the baby girl a wave, which makes her erupt into uncontrollable, super loud giggles that echo through the crowd.

The on-screen text perfectly sums it up, reading: "When your baby makes the sea lion show about her."

"honestly a baby laughing would make the experience 100x better," one viewer commented.

Check it out: