Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2025: Baby's infectious giggles steal the spotlight at sea lion show

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby attending a sea lion show at the Audubon Nature Institute completely steals the spotlight when her mom lifts her up to see the action.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the sea lion gives the baby girl a wave, which makes her erupt into uncontrollable, super loud giggles that echo through the crowd.

The on-screen text perfectly sums it up, reading: "When your baby makes the sea lion show about her."

"honestly a baby laughing would make the experience 100x better," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This baby's giggles were so loud, even the sea lion couldn't compete!
This baby's giggles were so loud, even the sea lion couldn't compete!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brittanirichard1
Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2025: Runaway suitcase turns airport escalator into domino disaster Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2025: Runaway suitcase turns airport escalator into domino disaster
Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2025: Cat gets shock of his life from talking cactus toy! Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2025: Cat gets shock of his life from talking cactus toy!
Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2025: Mom finds toddler "double-fisting" bottles while sibling cries Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2025: Mom finds toddler "double-fisting" bottles while sibling cries
Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2025: Tiny toddler has hilarious one-word dinner request Viral Video of the Day for December 14, 2025: Tiny toddler has hilarious one-word dinner request
Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2025: Toddler's "dirty pizza face" nursery rhyme wins the internet Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2025: Toddler's "dirty pizza face" nursery rhyme wins the internet
Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2025: Toddler's accidental Irish jig has the internet crying with laughter! Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2025: Toddler's accidental Irish jig has the internet crying with laughter!
Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2025: Man's "baby" strollers at Christmas market reveal adorable cats Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2025: Man's "baby" strollers at Christmas market reveal adorable cats
Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2025: Little girl battles "scary" dancing Grinch in hilarious store encounter Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2025: Little girl battles "scary" dancing Grinch in hilarious store encounter

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brittanirichard1

More on Viral Video of the Day: