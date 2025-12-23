Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2025: Tiny cat is mesmerized by windshield wipers on snowy Christmas drive

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a munchkin cat named Simba stole hearts after being caught on camera during a cozy winter car ride.

The clip shows Simba sitting calmly on his owner's lap in the passenger seat, adorably darting his eyes back and forth as the windshield wipers swipe away falling snow.

Festive Christmas music plays in the background as the snowy drive turns into the perfect cozy holiday moment.

"The ultimate passenger princess," one viewer commented.



Check it out: