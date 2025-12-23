Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2025: Tiny cat is mesmerized by windshield wipers on snowy Christmas drive
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a munchkin cat named Simba stole hearts after being caught on camera during a cozy winter car ride.
Viral Video of the Day
The clip shows Simba sitting calmly on his owner's lap in the passenger seat, adorably darting his eyes back and forth as the windshield wipers swipe away falling snow.
Festive Christmas music plays in the background as the snowy drive turns into the perfect cozy holiday moment.
"The ultimate passenger princess," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2025: Dad's "zero gravity" prank gives sleeping co-pilot scare of her life!
Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2025: Dog loses his mind when he meets Santa Claus for the first time!
Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2025: Baby's infectious giggles steal the spotlight at sea lion show
Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2025: Runaway suitcase turns airport escalator into domino disaster
Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2025: Mom finds toddler "double-fisting" bottles while sibling cries
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yuliia_grama