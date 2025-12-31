Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2025: Baby otter tries fish for first time in adorable TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man named Paul Cuffaro let's his baby otter Lola try fish for the first time, and her reaction is adorable!
In the clip, Paul slices up some tilapia before heading to Lola's enclosure to pick her up.
He offers her a small piece at first, and she immediately loves it, promptimg him to give her more.
"her brain registering the new food is so priceless," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paulcuffaro