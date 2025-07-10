Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2025: Boss's birthday surprise goes hilariously wrong

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a typical workplace birthday celebration took a not-so-typical turn.

In the clip, a group of coworkers walk into their boss's office, ready to surprise him with cake and a round of "Happy Birthday."

Everything goes smoothly – until Kristen enters, confidently singing and carrying the cake.

But just a few steps away from the desk, she suddenly slips, and the cake goes flying... landing right into her boss's lap.

"WE NEED TO SEE THE AFTERMATH," one viewer commented.

Check it out: