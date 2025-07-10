Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2025: Boss's birthday surprise goes hilariously wrong
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a typical workplace birthday celebration took a not-so-typical turn.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a group of coworkers walk into their boss's office, ready to surprise him with cake and a round of "Happy Birthday."
Everything goes smoothly – until Kristen enters, confidently singing and carrying the cake.
But just a few steps away from the desk, she suddenly slips, and the cake goes flying... landing right into her boss's lap.
"WE NEED TO SEE THE AFTERMATH," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hohfarm