Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2025: Doggy drama unfolds in hilarious home brawl!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman caught the moment her two dogs turned from cuddle buddies to WWE contenders – well, kinda!

In the clip, Tararira Reyes walks into the room to find her cream-colored pup dramatically pinning her black dog against the wall in a surprisingly intense standoff.

The two exchange snarls for a few seconds before the lighter pup finally backs off, as if deciding the drama just wasn't worth it!

"Not him pinning him against the wall," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity: