Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2025: Two dogs caught taking a midnight plunge in backyard pool
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a backyard security camera captured a pair of dogs having a fun-filled night of unexpected pool antics!
In the clip, the dogs circle the above-ground pool in their backyard as one cleverly manages to pry the cover halfway off using his mouth.
Moments later, he leaps in – and is soon joined by his enthusiastic buddy!
One viewer joked, "This is so dangerous what's stopping him from removing the cover from the grill and cooking a snack for his buddies after their swim?"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chavajr364