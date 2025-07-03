Viral Video of the Day for July 3, 2025: Cat melts into owner's arms after hearing favorite song
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat adorably snuggles into her owner's arms upon hearing her favorite song.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the cat rests on her owner's chest as Edelweiss from The Sound of Music is gently sung.
Entranced in the song, she melts completely into her owner's embrace.
One viewer wrote, "She is purring as if she is singing."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@peanutpaw6