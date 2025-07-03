Viral Video of the Day for July 3, 2025: Cat melts into owner's arms after hearing favorite song

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat adorably snuggles into her owner's arms upon hearing her favorite song.

In the clip, the cat rests on her owner's chest as Edelweiss from The Sound of Music is gently sung.

Entranced in the song, she melts completely into her owner's embrace.

One viewer wrote, "She is purring as if she is singing."

Check it out:

This cat melted into her owners arms after she heard her favorite song!
This cat melted into her owners arms after she heard her favorite song!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@peanutpaw6
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@peanutpaw6

