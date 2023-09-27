Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2023: Alligator trapper scores a jaw-dropping catch!

Trinity, Florida - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a Florida alligator trapper catching a gigantic beast right in someone's front yard.

The clip posted by @guigavieira71 shows the trapper using a rope to wrangle the gigantic gator from a bush on a residential property.

This was quite a snappy situation, but luckily, the trapper was able to handle it like a pro!

"I definitely wasn't expecting a whole dinosaur to come out!" one TikTok viewer commented.

Another shaken viewer wrote, "The way I’d have a landscaper immediately come cut and clear that whole area. I’d never trust that corner again."

In another TikTok clip, the owner of the house shows the moment the gator was taken safely away from the home, still eager to wreak havoc on the neighborhood.

Check it out: