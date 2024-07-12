US heatwave brings deadly temperatures across the country

Los Angeles, California - As a record-breaking heatwave continues across the US, authorities are warning of deadly temperatures in the coming weeks.

Las Vegas and more than 50 US cities are suffering under extreme heat. © AFP/Robyn Beck

Over the last weeks, records have been shattered across much of the US, as temperatures reach rise well above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on both coasts.

The heat wave has presented a major threat to public health, with dozens having died from heat-related causes, and has crippled infrastructure in much of the country as all-time records were broken in more than 50 cities.

In Palm Springs, California, temperatures skyrocketed to 124 degrees on July 5, and sat around 120 in many parts of the state over the following week.

Forecasts released by the Climate Prediction Center show there is a "high risk" of excessive heat across much of the West Coast. In Ohio, Tennessee, the Northern Plains, and the Lower Mississippi Valleys, "rapid onset drought" is possible.

Overnight temperatures are increasing at a particularly rapid rate, an impact of climate change that was predicted in a 2018 National Climate Assessment report.

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday warned: "This long-duration heat wave remains extremely dangerous and deadly if not taken seriously."