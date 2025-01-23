Firefighters battle overnight to tame raging new blaze near Los Angeles

Castaic, California - Firefighters who battled through the night to tame a new blaze that erupted near Los Angeles appeared to be making progress on Thursday, even as dangerous fire weather continued throughout Southern California.

A massive response involving aircraft, bulldozers, and 4,000 personnel had swung into action as flames raced across hillsides in Castaic, 35 miles north of Los Angeles.

Around 31,000 people were ordered to flee their homes, heaping misery on a region already reeling from the two deadly fires that ripped through America's second-biggest city this month.

The newly emerged Hughes Fire continued to grow overnight and, by Thursday, had consumed 10,000 acres, but its rate of growth had slowed considerably after an explosive first few hours.

Firefighters said the blaze was 14% contained – an expression of how much of the perimeter they are confident is static.

Bryan Lewis of the National Weather Service warned the strong winds that had fanned the flames would continue Thursday, gusting up to 50 miles an hour at times.

But, he told AFP, there was good news in the forecast.

"We're expecting those winds to drop off.... Then by tomorrow, like late morning, afternoon, the wind should be a lot better.

"However, super, super dry conditions persist, with mostly single-digit relative humidities across most of the area," he said, describing conditions as "still dangerous."