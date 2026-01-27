Xi Jinping expresses China's support for UN in potential jab at Trump's so-called "Board of Peace"

Beijing, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday vowed to uphold the UN-based international order, even as the US continued to pursue rival arrangements under Donald Trump .

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to uphold an "quitable and orderly multipolar world" centered on the United Nations. © AFP/Ken Ishii/POOL

Xi's comments came as he met with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi told Orpo that "China is willing to work with Finland to firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core," according to a readout by state broadcaster CCTV.

While China has been invited to join Trump's so-called "Board of Peace," it has so far not confirmed participation.

Instead, Xi made a point of stressing the importance of an international order centered around the UN.

"China is willing to work with Finland to promote an equitable and orderly multipolar world as well as a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization," he reportedly said.

In response, Orpo said that he was looking forward to further discussing "international issues" and topics on "bilateral cooperation" with Xi.

Orpo is in the midst of a four-day visit to Beijing, following high-profile visits by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also set to arrive Wednesday.

The meeting comes at a time when Trump's threats against Greenland and other NATO allies have opened the possibility of closer ties between Europe and China.