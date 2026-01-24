US military strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills two in eastern Pacific

Washington DC - The US military said it killed two alleged drug traffickers in a strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific on Friday, while the Coast Guard was searching for a third person who survived.

This screen grab from a video posted on the X account of US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) on Friday shows a strike at the direction of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on a vessel alleged to be transiting along narco-traficking routes on Friday in "international waters." © HANDOUT / US SOUTHERN COMMAND / AFP

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in a post on X that included a clip of a multi-engined boat being smashed by an explosion.

Three people were visible in the footage prior to the strike, and SOUTHCOM said it "immediately" notified the US Coast Guard to look for the one who survived.

President Donald Trump's administration began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September, insisting it is effectively at war with alleged "narco-terrorists" operating out of Venezuela.

But it has provided no definitive evidence that the vessels are involved in drug trafficking, prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations.

International law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings as they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the US.

The latest strike was the first carried out since late last year, and is also the first since US forces seized leftist Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a lighting raid on Caracas in early January, bringing him and his wife to the US to stand trial.