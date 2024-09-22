15-year-old girl sentenced in shocking Mississippi murder trial

Mississippi - 15-year-old Carly Gregg allegedly shot her mother with a revolver and tried to kill her stepfather, charges for which she now been sentenced.

15-year-old Carly Gregg allegedly shot her mother with a revolver and tried to kill her stepfather, charges for which she now been sentenced. © Screenshot/YouTube/Law&Crime Trials

Carly Gregg (then 14) allegedly shot her 40-year-old mother Ashley Smylie with a revolver in March of this year.

Video footage shows how the girl calmly strolled into the family home after the horrific act, her two dogs prancing around her legs as she sat down on a chair in the kitchen.



According to a report by TMZ, Carly is said to have sent her stepfather a message on her dead mother's cell phone immediately after the murder to lure him home.

"When will you be home honey?" she wrote.

After the text message was sent, the teenager hummed a little song.

Later they would both fight over the revolver and stepdad Heath would be wounded in the shoulder.

Further footage, which was also presented in court, shows the moment the girl is arrested by police officers.