Two Chinese nationals arrested in US over Navy esponiage scheme

Washington DC - Two Chinese nationals have been arrested for espionage and for allegedly seeking to recruit members of the US Navy to serve as intelligence assets, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested for espionage and for allegedly seeking to recruit members of the US Navy to serve as intelligence assets. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Yuance Chen (38) and Liren Lai (39) face charges of acting as agents of the Chinese government and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted, the department said.

Chen, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, and Lai, who arrived in Houston, Texas, in April on a tourist visa, were arrested by the FBI on Friday, it said.

According to a criminal complaint, Chen and Lai carried out a number of intelligence activities in the US on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security.

The activities included paying cash for national security information and seeking to recruit members of the US Navy as potential assets of the Ministry of State Security.

"This case underscores the Chinese government's sustained and aggressive effort to infiltrate our military and undermine our national security from within," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.