American researcher remains stuck in Turkish cave as rescuers make progress

Turkey - A US explorer trapped for more than a week deep in a cave in Turkey with internal bleeding could be pulled to safety as early as Monday night, rescuers said.

American researcher Mark Dickey remains trapped in Turkey's Morca cave as rescue efforts continue. © Screenshot/Facebook/Mark Dickey

Mark Dickey (40) developed stomach problems on September 2 while exploring the depths of the Morca Cave, a remote complex of narrow underground tunnels in southern Turkey's Taurus Mountains.

The Morca Cave is Turkey's third-deepest, according to the county's caving federation. It's lowest point is 0.8 miles below ground.

Dickey fell ill at a depth of 695 feet, sparking what organizers said was one of the largest and most complicated underground rescue operations ever mounted.

An international team of rescuers, fellow explorers and medics is now trying to bring Dickey to a base camp 180 meters (around 590 feet) below the surface.

He has been strapped to a stretcher, which sometimes needed to be lifted vertically by rope through particularly narrow passageways.

"The rescue operation will continue from minus 180 meters after Mark has rested at the camp here for a while," the Turkish Caving Federation said.

"If everything goes well, the aim is to rescue Mark completely by tonight or tomorrow."