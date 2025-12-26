Rubio calls to congratulate Trump-backed Honduran presidential candidate on election victory

Washington DC - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the Honduran president-elect to congratulate him on his election victory and commended his support of US objectives, the State Department said Friday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) has called to congratulate Honduran president-to-be Nasry Asfura on his election victory. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & MARVIN RECINOS / AFP

Nasry Asfura, a conservative businessman backed by US President Donald Trump, was declared winner of the Honduran presidential vote Wednesday, weeks after a tight election marred by delays and allegations of fraud.

Trump's support of Asfura had fueled allegations of US interference in the election in what is one of Latin America's poorest countries.

Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesperson, said in a statement that Rubio called Asfura "to congratulate him on a clear electoral victory."

"Secretary Rubio commended President-Elect Asfura for his advocacy of US strategic objectives, including advancing our bilateral and regional security cooperation, and strengthening economic ties between our two countries," the statement said.

"Both leaders expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation and strengthen the US-Honduras partnership," it added.

Asfura's new term begins on January 27.