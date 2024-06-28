Bolivian presidents responds to accusations of conspiracy with military coup plotters

La Paz, Bolivia - Bolivian President Luis Arce on Thursday rejected accusations of being behind the failed military coup that made headlines around the world .

The coup authors had acted on their own, Arce said, in his first press conference following the putsch attempt.



"I am not a politician who wants to gain popularity through the blood of the people," Arce said.

On Wednesday, the Bolivian military occupied the square in front of the government palace in La Paz with armored vehicles and tried to breach its doors.

A heated verbal exchange then ensued in the corridors of the building between coup leader General Juan José Zúñiga, who was flanked by heavily armed soldiers, and Arce.

In the end, Arce had the coup plotters arrested, appointed new military leaders, and ordered the withdrawal of troops from around the government palace.

Seventeen members of the Bolivian army have been arrested, including Zúñiga and Vice-Admiral Juan Arnez Salvador, the government said on Thursday.

As the alleged main perpetrators of the attempted coup, the two men are accused of armed insurrection against the security and sovereignty of the country. They could face up to 30 years in prison.