Beijing, China - Beijing warned against US "blackmail" a s a new report revealed that cheap shipments from China have dramatically dropped since Washington cracked down on a tax-free loophole.

A new report on air cargo shipment volume from Asia to the US revealed a 10.7% decline in May after Washington canceled a tax-free exemption for imported low-value packages.

The loophole saw shipments valued under $800 placed under the "de minimis" (too small to matter) rule, effectively exempting them from tax. This exemption has long been used to drop-ship cheap Chinese products into the US.

Since the rule was revoked, these shipments have been taxed at a high rate based on President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff regime. The tariff was reduced from 145% to 30% in May.

This week, negotiations between China and the US saw restrictions lifted on the export of electronic design automation software and ethane gas.

Progress was stymied, however, by a trade deal signed between Vietnam and the US. The deal angered Beijing, which insisted that "agreements should not target or harm the interests of third parties."