Brazil's Bolsonaro denied passport for Trump inauguration

Brasília, Brazil - Brazil 's top court on Thursday refused to return the passport of right-wing former president Jair Bolsonaro, who had hoped to attend next week's inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump .

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a "Power of the People Rally" at Trump National Doral resort in Miami, Florida, on February 3, 2023. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

The court said Bolsonaro still posed a flight risk almost a year since his passport was seized as part of an investigation into his alleged orchestration of a coup attempt to remain in power after elections in 2022.

There was still the "possibility of an attempted evasion by the accused," said judge Alexandre de Moraes, who had frequently clashed with Bolsonaro.

In a post on X, Bolsonaro said the judge's decision "diminishes Brazil's standing on the world stage and sends a worrying message about the state of democracy and justice in our country."

It is "another example of the continued use of 'lawfare' (judicial activism) against Bolsonaro – the systematic use of the justice system to neutralize him as a political adversary in the courts, so as not to face him at the polls," the post said.

In an interview with the New York Times, published shortly before the court ruling, Bolsonaro was effervescent about the possibility of attending the inauguration.

"I'm feeling like a kid again with Trump's invite. I'm fired up," Bolsonaro said, calling Trump "the most important guy in the world."

The man, who was dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics" during his time in office, later told the YouTube channel of the conservative Revista Oeste website that "an appeal is still possible" against the passport ruling.

Bolsonaro said his wife would attend the inauguration, where she would get "special treatment" because of his long friendship with Trump.

"Everything he suffered there, I've been suffering here," he said.