Iran vows to increase uranium enrichment in spite of upcoming US nuclear talks

Tehran, Iran - Iran on Thursday vowed to significantly increase its output of enriched uranium in defiance of US demands ahead of a new round of nuclear talks overshadowed by fears of an imminent Israeli attack.

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows President Masoud Pezeshkian (C-L) and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami (C-R) during the National Day of Nuclear Technology in Tehran, on April 9, 2025. © Iranian Presidency / AFP

The announcement came after the UN nuclear watchdog – the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) – accused Iran of non-compliance with its obligations, prompting Israel to say the world must respond "decisively."

The US and other Western countries, along with Israel, have repeatedly accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon, which it has repeatedly denied.

Ahead of the sixth round of US-Iran talks in Oman on Sunday, the Islamic republic threatened to strike US bases in the region if the negotiations fail and conflict erupts.

Uranium enrichment is a central dispute, with Iran defending it as a "non-negotiable" right in its pursuit of a civilian nuclear program, while the US has called it a "red line."

Iran's foreign minister and chief negotiator, Abbas Araghchi, said the IAEA's resolution "adds to the complexity of the discussions."

"We will be in Muscat to defend the rights of the Iranian people," he said.