Brazil's Supreme Court seals fate of Trump ally Bolsonaro with vote on coup charges

Brasília, Brazil - Brazil 's Supreme Court on Thursday reached the majority of three votes needed to convict firebrand ex-president Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a coup, making a lengthy prison sentence a near certainty.

Brazil's Supreme Court has voted to convict ex-president Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a coup. © Sergio Lima / AFP

Judge Carmen Lucia was the third of five judges to find the 70-year-old far-right leader guilty of plotting to claw back power after his defeat in October 2022 elections to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro's conviction will, however, only become final when the fifth and last judge has his say.

The former army captain could face a prison sentence of more than 40 years if found guilty on all five charges, including leading a "criminal organization" to conspire to overthrow current president Lula.

Lucia voted to convict him on the criminal organization charge, but had not yet voted on the four other charges.

Bolsonaro claims he is the victim of political persecution.