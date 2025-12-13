US unseals warrant for oil tanker seized off Venezuelan coast

Washington DC - US authorities on Friday unsealed the warrant for an oil tanker seized off the coast of Venezuela decried as "international piracy" by Caracas.

This screen grab from a video posted by US Attorney General Pam Bondi on her X account shows what Bondi says is the execution of "a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran" off the coast of Venezuela on December 10, 2025. © HANDOUT / US ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI'S X ACCOUNT / AFP

President Donald Trump's administration has been piling pressure on Venezuela for months, with a major naval buildup in the region that has been accompanied by deadly strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats, killing nearly 90 people.

In a dramatic raid this week that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said was aimed at Maduro's "regime," Washington took control of the tanker, with US forces roping down from a helicopter onto the vessel.

The warrant, signed by a magistrate judge on November 25, was carried out Wednesday by the US Coast Guard.

The US Treasury Department said the vessel, dubbed the Skipper and formerly called the Adisa, was used to transport the sanctioned oil "in an oil shipping network supporting Hezbollah" and a unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

The agency also imposed sanctions on relatives of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and six companies shipping the South American country's oil.

"The FBI's Counterintelligence Division and our partners will continue to enforce US sanctions and cut off our adversaries from financial markets and critical technology," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

"The seizure of this vessel highlights our successful efforts to impose costs on the governments of Venezuela and Iran."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists on Thursday that the seized tanker "will go to a US port and the United States does intend to seize the oil."

"We're not going to stand by and watch sanctioned vessels sail the seas with black-market oil, the proceeds of which will fuel narco-terrorism of rogue and illegitimate regimes around the world."

The tanker was expected to dock in Galveston, Texas, two unnamed US officials told NBC News, adding that the crew would be released upon arrival.