China prepares to evacuate 400,000 as super typhoon makes landfall in Philippines

Shenzhen, China - The Chinese city of Shenzhen began preparing to evacuate 400,000 people while residents of the northern Philippines sought shelter from gale-force winds Monday as Super Typhoon Ragasa continued on a collision course with southern China .

A man walks along a road amid heavy rain due to weather patterns from Super Typhoon Ragasa in Lal-lo town, Cagayan province, Philippines, on September 22, 2025. © John Dimain / AFP

The typhoon made landfall on the Philippines' Calayan Island, part of the sparsely populated Babuyan chain, at 3:00 PM, according to the Philippine weather service.

As of 5:00 PM, maximum sustained winds of 134 mph were reported at the storm's center, with gusts reaching as high as 183 mph, the national weather service said.

"I woke up because of the strong wind. It was hitting the windows, and it sounded like a machine that was switched on," said Tirso Tugagao, a resident of Aparri, a coastal town in northern Cagayan province.

On Calayan Island, at the storm's center, information officer Herbert Singun told AFP chunks of a school roof had been ripped off and landed on an evacuation centre about 30 yards away, leading to one minor injury.

"Can you see those coconut trees swaying in the distance?" he asked over video chat. "There were eight of them before. Now only four are still standing. That goes to show how strong this typhoon is."

Just over 10,000 Filipinos were evacuated across the country, with schools and government offices closed Monday in the Manila region and across 29 other provinces.

A much larger operation will take place in China's Shenzhen, where authorities said late Sunday they planned to move hundreds of thousands of people from coastal and low-lying regions.

Multiple other cities in Guangdong province announced classes and work would be canceled, and public transportation suspended because of the typhoon.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific said it expected to cancel more than 500 flights as Ragasa threatened the financial hub.

A spokesperson for the airline said passenger flights in and out of Hong Kong International Airport would be halted from 6:00 PM Tuesday, "resuming during daytime hours on Thursday."