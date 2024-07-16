Ex-Taiwanese president gives optimistic view on tensions between China and US
Taipei, Taiwan - Former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-Jeou expressed optimism over tensions between the US and China, and said it was "unlikely" that war would break out.
Ying-Jeou is known for his more positive stance towards China, having established friendlier diplomatic relations during his tenure as president between 2008 and 2016.
In an interview with Sin Chew Daily's editor-in-chief, Ying-Jeou urged China and Taiwan to work together and claimed that supporters of Taiwanese independence were part of a "minority group."
"This will be the best solution for both. There is no need to fight," he said. "Most Taiwanese think this way, with the exception of those who support the independence of Taiwan."
In April, Ying-Jeou traveled to Beijing during which he held meetings with key Chinese political figures, including President Xi Jinping, who went on to call him a "compatriot."
The 74-year-old thinks pessimism over US-China relations is overblown.
"The relationship between the US and China is improving," he explained. "Therefore, I am not so pessimistic about the US-China relations. Both sides understand that if they go to war, it will be a lose-lose situation for both."
"I believe they are reluctant to go for war. In fact, once a war breaks out, ordinary people will suffer regardless of the outcome. They understand this very well, too."
Cover photo: AFP/Greg Baker