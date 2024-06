Iowa college instructors stabbed during China trip in shocking incident

Jilin City, China - Four American college instructors working in China were wounded in a stabbing at a public park, their employer said, with Beijing Tuesday describing it as an "isolated" incident.

Four Cornell college instructors were stabbed in a public park while on an academic exchange in China. © via REUTERS

The four were on an academic exchange in Jilin City and worked as instructors at Iowa's Cornell College, which said they were wounded in a "serious incident."

Beijing on Tuesday confirmed that "four foreign teachers" had been attacked.

"All the wounded were sent to the hospital... and received proper treatment; none of them are in danger of losing their life," spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at the foreign ministry's regular afternoon press conference.

"The police preliminarily judged that the case was isolated. Further investigation is under way."

"China is generally recognized as one of the safest countries in the world," Lin added. "This isolated case will not affect the normal development of China-US people-to-people exchanges."

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said on X she was "horrified" that the Cornell College faculty members had been "brutally stabbed."

Governor Kim Reynolds said she was "in touch with Iowa's federal delegation and the state department in response to this horrifying attack."

"Please pray for their full recovery, safe return, and their families here at home," she added.

A US State Department spokesperson said they were "aware of reports of a stabbing incident in Jilin, People's Republic of China."