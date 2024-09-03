US climate envoy John Podesta to visit China for talks ahead of COP29

Beijing, China - US climate envoy John Podesta will visit China this week for talks with his counterpart Liu Zhenmin, ahead of the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan in November.

US climate envoy John Podesta (l.) will reportedly meet with his Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenmin for talks on policy cooperation. © Collage: AFP/Joe Klamar & AFP/Roslan Rahman

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced the visit on Tuesday. They said that the two officials will, "have an in-depth exchange of views on practical cooperation."

AFP cited CCTV as saying that Podesta and Liu will discuss, "their respective domestic climate policy actions and the multilateral process on climate change."

Neither the US State Department nor Podesta have confirmed that the meeting will take place this week.

Liu and Podesta last met in Washington in May to discuss cooperation on reducing methane.

According to a statement put out by the State Department, the May meeting detailed, "energy transition, methane and other non-CO2 greenhouse gases, circular economy and resource efficiency, deforestation, and low-carbon and sustainable provinces/states and cities."

In particular, a second "Methane and Non-CO2 Greenhouse Gases Summit" was announced for COP29, with both sides committing to "bilateral cooperation."