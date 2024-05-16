France bans TikTok and sends troops into New Caledonia amid Indigenous uprising over voting law

Noumea, New Caledonia - France deployed troops to New Caledonia's ports and international airport, banned TikTok and imposed a state of emergency Thursday after three nights of clashes that have left four dead and hundreds wounded.

Pro-independence, largely Indigenous protests against a French plan to impose new voting rules on its former colony have spiraled into the deadliest violence since the 1980s, with a police officer among several killed by gunfire.



On major thoroughfares, the torched detritus amassed over four days of unrest was scattered amid fist-size hunks of rock and cement that appeared to have been flung during riots.

Armored vehicles roved the city's palm-lined boulevards, usually thronged with tourists.

Fearful locals set up make-shift roadblocks – piling wooden pallets, wheelbarrows, bed frames, plastic jerrycans, tree fronds, and scraps of fencing across the streets.

As part of a sweeping French response, security forces placed five people it suspects of being at the forefront of the unrest under house arrest, according to a statement by the high commission, which represents the French state in New Caledonia.

More than 200 people have been arrested since the clashes broke out and an "air bridge" would be established for reinforcements, it added