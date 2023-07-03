France mobilizes 45,000 police to deal with riots

Paris, France - France is mobilizing 45,000 police officers again on Monday night to deal with feared riots, with the government saying that even if the violence had subsided, the situation was far from settled.

France is mobilizing 45,000 police officers to deal with feared riots. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin justified the deployment of special forces and armored vehicles, saying this had helped bring the situation under control. The minister promised support to business people affected by the destruction and looting.

Several French cities and regions announced non-bureaucratic relief funds to help merchants.

Since the death of 17-year-old Nahel by a police bullet during a traffic check last Tuesday, France has been shaken by massive riots, especially at night. There have been repeated incidents of looting, arson and violent confrontations between police officers and rioters. Since the beginning of the riots, there have been more than 3,000 arrests nationwide.

France is a constitutional state and the police are also subject to the law, the government stressed on Monday. The officer who fired the shot at the youth is being investigated on suspicion of manslaughter.

The French police have no problems with racism and the use of firearms, it said. The death of the youth was tragic and understandably emotional.