France rocked by protests after police killing of teen as Macron blames parents and video games

Paris, France – A fourth straight night of protests roiled France as massively deployed police made nearly 1,000 arrests and the country braced for more riots ahead of the funeral Saturday of the teenager who was killed by an officer during a traffic stop.

The government said the violence had "lessened" compared to previous nights, but the interior ministry still reported 994 arrests nationwide overnight, and 79 injuries among police and gendarmes.



This is more than on any night since the protests began Tuesday, sparked by the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel, who will be buried on Saturday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre where he lived and died.

Provisional ministry numbers released early Saturday also included 1,350 vehicles and 234 buildings torched, and 2,560 incidents of fire set in public spaces.

The clashes continued as France deployed 45,000 officers, the highest number of any night since the start of the protests, backed by light armored vehicles and elite police units.

The violent crackdown was unable to stop looting in the cities of Marseille, Lyon, and Grenoble, with bands of often-hooded rioters pillaging shops.

Despite rain pouring down on Paris and its suburbs since the small hours of Saturday, rioting also flared up there, with close to half the nationwide arrests, 406, made in and around the capital, a police source told AFP.