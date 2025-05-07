India and Pakistan exchange deadly fire in worst flare-up of conflict for decades

Muzaffarabad - India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery fire along their contested frontier on Wednesday after New Delhi launched deadly missile strikes on its arch-rival, in the worst violence between the nuclear-armed neighbors in two decades.

India launched deadly missiles strikes on Pakistan Wednesday, with Islamabad responding in the worst escalation of the conflict for decades. © TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP

At least 38 deaths were reported, with Islamabad saying 26 civilians were killed by the Indian strikes and firing along the border, and New Delhi adding at least 12 dead from Pakistani shelling.

The fighting came two weeks after India blamed Pakistan for backing an attack on the Indian-run side of disputed Kashmir.

The South Asian neighbors have fought multiple wars since they were carved out of the subcontinent at the end of British rule in 1947.

The latest violence exceeds India's strikes in 2019, when New Delhi said it had hit "several militants" after a suicide bomber attacked an Indian security force convoy, killing 40.

The Indian army said "justice is served", reporting nine "terrorist camps" had been destroyed, with New Delhi adding that its actions "have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature."

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of launching the strikes to "shore up" his domestic popularity, but said Islamabad had struck back.

"The retaliation has already started," Asif told AFP. "We won't take long to settle the score."

Military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said five Indian jets had been downed across the border.

An Indian senior security source, who asked not to be named, said three of its fighter jets had crashed on home territory.