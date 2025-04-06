Iran rejects Trump's call for direct nuclear talks

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's top diplomat has dismissed direct negotiations with the US as pointless, his office said Sunday, after President Donald Trump said he preferred face-to-face talks over its nuclear program.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed Donald Trump's call for "direct talks" on the country's nuclear program. © Amer HILABI / AFP

Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last month calling for negotiations but warning of military action if diplomacy failed.

On Thursday, the US president said he favored "direct talks," arguing they were "faster" and offered a better understanding than going through intermediaries.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said direct talks made no sense with a country "that constantly threatens to resort to force in violation of the UN Charter and that expresses contradictory positions from its various officials."

"We remain committed to diplomacy and are ready to try the path of indirect negotiations," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his ministry.

"Iran keeps itself prepared for all possible or probable events, and just as it is serious in diplomacy and negotiations, it will also be decisive and serious in defending its national interests and sovereignty."

On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country was willing to engage in dialogue with the US on an "equal footing."

He also questioned Washington's sincerity in calling for negotiations, saying, "if you want negotiations, then what is the point of threatening?"

Iran and the US have had no diplomatic relations since shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution with some regional countries like Oman playing a mediating role between the two sides.