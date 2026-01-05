Venezuelan parliament swears in interim president after US captures Maduro

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela 's parliament swore in Delcy Rodriguez as interim president on Monday, two days after US forces seized her predecessor Nicolás Maduro to face trial in New York.

Delcy Rodriguez has been sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela. © Federico PARRA / AFP

Rodriguez, who has indicated she will cooperate with Washington, took the oath of office during a ceremony in the National Assembly, telling lawmakers she did so "in the name of all Venezuelans".

She said she was "in pain over the kidnapping of our heroes, the hostages in the United States," referring to Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who face drugs charges along with other Venezuelan officials.

The parliament denounced the capture of leftist leader Maduro while vowing support for his stand-in Rodriguez after the US military attack that shocked Caracas and the world.

Members of the National Assembly offered their full backing to Rodriguez – who had been Maduro's vice president – and re-elected her brother Jorge Rodriguez as parliament speaker.

As Monday's session opened, lawmakers chanted: "Let's go, Nico!" – a slogan of Maduro's presidential campaign ahead of 2024 elections that were widely denounced by the opposition and dozens of global capitals, including Washington, as fraudulent.

On President Donald Trump's orders, US military forces early Saturday launched strikes on the Venezuelan capital and seized Maduro and his wife, flying them to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking charges.

"The president of the United States, Mr. Trump, claims to be the prosecutor, the judge, and the policeman of the world," senior lawmaker Fernando Soto Rojas said in an address to colleagues.

"We say: you will not succeed. And we will ultimately deploy all our solidarity so that our legitimate president, Nicolas Maduro, returns victorious to Miraflores," the presidential palace, he added.