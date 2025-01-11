Japan's "poop master" is on a mission to give back to nature

Sakuragawa, Japan - When nature calls, Masana Izawa has followed the same routine for more than 50 years: heading out to the woods in Japan , dropping his pants, and doing as bears do.

Japan's "poop master" Masana Izawa finds a spot to defecate in his forest in Sakuragawa, Ibaraki Prefecture. © PHILIP FONG / AFP

"We survive by eating other living things. But you can give feces back to nature so that organisms in the soil can decompose them," the 74-year-old told AFP. "This means you are giving life back. What could be a more sublime act?"

"Fundo-shi" ("poop-soil master") Izawa is something of a celebrity in Japan, publishing books, delivering lectures, and appearing in a documentary.

People flock to his "Poopland" and centuries-old wooden "Fundo-an" ("poop-soil house") in Sakuragawa north of Tokyo, sometimes dozens of them a month.

There, in his 1.7-acre woodland – about the size of a soccer field – visitors get tips for open-air best practice.

"Noguso," as it is known in Japanese, requires digging a hole, a leaf or two for wiping, a bottle of water to wash up, and twigs to mark the spot.

The sticks ensure he doesn't use the same place twice and can later return to keep precise records of the decomposition process.

"Feel the back of these. Can you tell how soft they are?" he said, showing palm-sized silver poplar leaves picked from a branch. "(It's) more comfortable than paper."