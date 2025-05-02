Knockout! MMA fighter wrestles alligator barefoot on the highway
Florida - If things get dicey on the roads or in the wilderness of his home state of Florida, 35-year-old Mike Dragich's phone rings. Here's how the outdoorsman took down an alligator!
Police in Jacksonville, Florida, needed Dragich's help when a huge critter strayed onto a highway.
The alligator had to be caught and returned to the nearby St. Johns River, which seemed like a perfect job for the ex-Marine.
Dragich moved in, and motorists were probably rubbing their eyes in amazement afterwards.
A video posted by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Facebook and later shared by Dragich on Instagram is the proof: the 35-year-old actually took on the mega-reptile barefoot.
"If you were cruising down I-95/I-295 on the Southside yesterday and thought you saw a barefoot man wrestling a giant alligator in the median – nope, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you," the police wrote. "That happened."
Amateur animal wrangler caught an alligator – barefoot!
The footage shows how the alligator tries to fight back, but Dragich soon manages to grab it.
He then pulls the animal off the grass and onto the shoulder of the road.
The trained fighter (two wins, two losses in MMA) then made use of his ground fighting skills.
The 35-year-old sat on the alligator's back, grabbed it by the mouth with one hand, and put a loop of rope around it with the other.
After a fashion, the reptile was successfully incapacitated.
Together with a ranger, Dragich carried it to his pick-up truck, stowed it in the back, and posed for a photo, laughing jovially.
Florida man to the rescue!
