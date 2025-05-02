Knockout! MMA fighter wrestles alligator barefoot on the highway

Florida - If things get dicey on the roads or in the wilderness of his home state of Florida, 35-year-old Mike Dragich's phone rings. Here's how the outdoorsman took down an alligator !

If things get dicey on the roads or in the wilderness of Florida, 35-year-old Mike Dragich's phone rings. Here's how the outdoorsman took down an alligator! © Screenshot/Facebook/Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Police in Jacksonville, Florida, needed Dragich's help when a huge critter strayed onto a highway.

The alligator had to be caught and returned to the nearby St. Johns River, which seemed like a perfect job for the ex-Marine.

Dragich moved in, and motorists were probably rubbing their eyes in amazement afterwards.

A video posted by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Facebook and later shared by Dragich on Instagram is the proof: the 35-year-old actually took on the mega-reptile barefoot.

"If you were cruising down I-95/I-295 on the Southside yesterday and thought you saw a barefoot man wrestling a giant alligator in the median – nope, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you," the police wrote. "That happened."