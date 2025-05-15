Maori PMs in New Zealand dealt severe punishment for viral haka protest dance

Wellington, New Zealand - New Zealand lawmakers have moved to temporarily suspend three of their Maori colleagues who last year took the world by storm with their haka protest dance in the parliament.

Māori lawmaker Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke stands up during a first reading of the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill and performs a haka dance as she is joined by other opposition members on November 13, 2024. © New Zealand Parliament / AFPTV / AFP

Māori MPs Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi face suspensions of 21 days, and MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke of seven days, with the penalties expected to be affirmed in a vote on Tuesday.

In an X post, Te Pāti Māori (the Maori Party) called it "the most severe punishment handed down in our history."

The three Indigenous lawmakers are being punished for performing a traditional dance last November in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill, which would have altered fundamental aspects of the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi agreement governing relations between Māori tribes and the British Crown.

The bill stoked widespread alarm with the possibility of significantly rolling back Māori rights. It was defeated in the parliament in April.

Video of the haka and Maipi-Clarke ripping up a copy of the bill went viral around the world last fall, bringing global attention to the Māori struggle.

"This Government is waging war on our existence as Mãori and on the fabric of this nation. To all the people of Aotearoa, we need you," Te Päti Mãori co-leader Waititi said in a press release at the time.