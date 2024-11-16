Māori lawmakers take New Zealand parliament by storm with viral Haka protest dance

Wellington, New Zealand - Indigenous Māori lawmakers protesting a contentious race relations bill went viral after they performed a Haka dance in New Zealand's federal parliament.

Māori members of parliament danced the Haka in protest at a new bill proposed in New Zealand's parliament. © Collage: AFP/TVNZ & AFP/New Zealand Parliament

In a dramatic protest that led to the temporary suspension of New Zealand's parliament on Thursday, Māori MPs performed the famous traditional dance in the country's House of Representatives.

A Haka is a form of ceremonial dance in Māori culture, which can be seen as a challenge (as in rugby) or as a way to transmit a political message, though it is more commonly used as a greeting or a farewell.

The powerful move came amid ongoing controversy over a bill introduced by the center-right coalition government, formed last year under the leadership of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. It seeks to redefine one of the country's founding agreements, the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi.

Under the treaty, a collection of rights were guaranteed to Māori tribes, including the right to retain their land and protect their interests, in exchange for the acceptance of British governance.

The new bill seeks to define the principles of the treaty in a way that many see as undermining of the status of Māori people, subsuming them under the broad category of "New Zealanders."