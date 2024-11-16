Māori lawmakers take New Zealand parliament by storm with viral Haka protest dance
Wellington, New Zealand - Indigenous Māori lawmakers protesting a contentious race relations bill went viral after they performed a Haka dance in New Zealand's federal parliament.
In a dramatic protest that led to the temporary suspension of New Zealand's parliament on Thursday, Māori MPs performed the famous traditional dance in the country's House of Representatives.
A Haka is a form of ceremonial dance in Māori culture, which can be seen as a challenge (as in rugby) or as a way to transmit a political message, though it is more commonly used as a greeting or a farewell.
The powerful move came amid ongoing controversy over a bill introduced by the center-right coalition government, formed last year under the leadership of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. It seeks to redefine one of the country's founding agreements, the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi.
Under the treaty, a collection of rights were guaranteed to Māori tribes, including the right to retain their land and protect their interests, in exchange for the acceptance of British governance.
The new bill seeks to define the principles of the treaty in a way that many see as undermining of the status of Māori people, subsuming them under the broad category of "New Zealanders."
Thousands protest against policies towards Māori people
While unlikely to pass into law – both the opposition and two out of three of the coalition partners have said that they won't support the bill – Thursday's protest was just one of many staged around the country over the last few months.
"This Government is waging war on our existence as Māori and on the fabric of this nation," said Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi in a press release issued jointly by the Maori, Greens and Labour Parties on November 7.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the bill "fails to uphold the promises made in the Treaty and disregards the voices of Māori."
"It is essential that we protect the principles of partnership, participation, and protection that the Treaty embodies."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/TVNZ & AFP/New Zealand Parliament