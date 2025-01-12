Mexico rattled by 6.2-magnitude earthquake

Coalcoman de Vazquez Pallares, Mexico - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattled a region of southwest Mexico on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Mexico on Sunday (stock image). © 123RF/albund

The tremor was centered five miles from Coalcoman de Vazquez Pallares, a municipality of around 20,000 people which is about 370 miles west of the capital Mexico City.

The quake struck at a depth of 86.2 kilometers (53.6 miles).

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on social media platform X that the national emergency services had reported "there are no new developments and are initiating review protocols" in Coalcoman.

Mexico lies on five tectonic plates that make it one of the world's most earthquake vulnerable countries, particularly on the Pacific coast.

In 1985, an 8.1-magnitude quake centered on the Pacific coast ravaged much of central and southern Mexico, killing thousands and causing severe damage in Mexico City.

A 7.1-magnitude quake on September 19, 2017, killed 369 people, most of them in the capital.